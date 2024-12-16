15-year-old student had a target list, made threats at Indiana school

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old student was arrested Monday after making threats at a school and possessing weapons at a school in Walton, IN according to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Walton is around 70 miles north of Indianapolis in Cass County Indiana.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, a school resource officer assigned to Lewis Cass schools was alerted to a student possessing multiple weapons and making threats to other students.

The officer, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy, detained the student and alerted school officials. Authorities say the weapons possessed by the student did not include any firearms.

After conducting a search of the student’s residence, authorities say they found more evidence including a potential target list.

According to a press release, the 15-year-old student was arrested by the deputy before lockdown procedures could be initiated by the school.

The incident is still being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call their office at 574-753-7800.