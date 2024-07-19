Indiana Supreme Court refuses to remove judge in Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has rejected a motion filed by the suspect in the Delphi murders case.

The attorneys for Richard Allen asked the Supreme court to remove Judge Francis Gull, after they say she showed a bias in her rulings against Allen.

The court ruled that Allen waived any right to relief in this manner by “filing motions beyond the time that either party could have legitimately raised a claim for removal. The court also ruled that because “Mr. Allen filed a motion seeking to advance the matter before the trial court, Mr. Allen has waved any relief.”

Judge Gull will not be removed from the case. The court ruled that the Praecipe filed by the defense is denied and “accordingly, submission of this case is not withdrawn from the trial judge.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.