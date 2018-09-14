Indiana Task Force 1 braces for Florence impact

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WISH) – Help from Hoosiers continues to pour in for those preparing for Hurricane Florence.

Indiana Task Force 1 and its 86 members have been on the East Coast since Tuesday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Capt. Mike Pruitt with Wayne Township Fire Department, was deployed as a safety officer with the task force ahead of the storm.

Pruitt told News 8 that he is concerned about the people who stayed behind and who could end up getting trapped after Hurricane Florence arrives.

“The weather is changing quickly,” said Pruitt. “There are a lot of people that did not evacuate. We did notice that, so that is one of our concerns.”

He and his crews have been conducting what they call “windshield surveys”: getting a lay of the land on the already flooded streets.

When asked what obstacles he expected his team to face, Pruitt said, “Right now, as we’re driving out in the community, we can access every roadway in the place. We know that after the storm comes through, many of the main roadways and secondary roadways may be flooded, may have debris and downed power lines; or excess what normally may have taken us 30 minutes to get somewhere may now take us a couple of hours.”

“When the storm comes in, more than likely we will lose cell coverage for a while. We have backup communication plans with satellite phones, but getting information slows down considerably when the storm comes through,” Pruitt said.

With the Category 2 hurricane expected to pack a powerful punch, Pruitt said he will be riding out the storm inside a hurricane-rated building.

Pruitt said safety was at the top of the task force’s agenda in North Carolina, and the coming days will be crucial to the recovery of the Carolinas following Florence.

Pruitt said he did not know on Thursday how long Indiana Task Force 1 would be in the Carolinas. They could be there as long as a few weeks, depending on the extent of the damage.