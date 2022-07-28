News

Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to support flooding efforts in southern Kentucky

Indiana Task Force 1 members prepare to leave for Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11, 2021. (Provided Photo/Indiana Task Force 1 from Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated Thursday to travel to south eastern Kentucky in support of the catastrophic flooding that has occurred in the area.

A total of 32 personnel will depart Thursday night for Kentucky as a part of a Mission Ready Package, responsible for water duties throughout the emergency response.

With an extensive history involving support at the World Trade Center in 2001, IN-TF1 has most recently assisted emergency responses in Mayfield, Kentucky at the collapse of the Mayfield Consumer Products facility in 2021.