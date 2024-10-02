Indiana Task Force 1 gives update on work in North Carolina following Helene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 is in western North Carolina battling debris and tough terrain as they search for survivors of the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

INTF-1 said on Facebook the team has worked the past two days addressing the severe devastation in the state, which has been hit by severe flooding, heavy rainfall, and wind damage due to Helene.

“The team is navigating challenging and uneven rural terrain to assist local and state agencies in ensuring the safety and whereabouts of the community members in this Appalachian region. The work is challenging and exhausting but not compared to the challenges faced by this North Carolina community. ‘In the face of disaster, true strength emerges; it’s in our unity and resilience that we find the power to overcome and rebuild.’”

The task force deployed to Florida last week ahead of Helene making landfall. Since then, they have assisted in search and rescue efforts across the Florida panhandle and northern Georgia and before moving on to North Carolina.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to aid with hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, 26 volunteers from the Red Cross were sent from Indiana to North Carolina to help give out meals to hurricane victims.

Helene is now the second-deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in the last 50 years. Officials say at least 162 people in six states have been killed due to Helene’s path of destruction. The storm knocked out power and cellular service in towns and cities as rescue crews worked to save all they could.

