Indiana Task Force 1 returning home from hurricane relief efforts

After almost a month of hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina and Florida, Indiana Task Force 1 is preparing for one last mission: the trip home. (Provided Photo/Indiana Task Force 1)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After almost a month of rescues and recoveries in North Carolina and Florida, Indiana Task Force 1 is preparing for one last mission: the trip home.

“After a lengthy deployment that began on Sept. 24, Indiana Task Force 1 is officially demobilized from its mission in response to Hurricanes Milton and Helene,” the urban search and rescue team wrote Monday on X.

The team expects to return to Indiana on Tuesday.

Over the past few weeks, INTF-1 has traveled to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and back to Florida to help communities affected by back-to-back hurricanes.

Indiana Task Force 1 was most recently in Florida to help with search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Milton, which made landfall near Sarasota on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.

