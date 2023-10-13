Indiana teacher reported missing in Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teacher from Indiana has disappeared while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

Police in Puerto Rico issued an alert Friday for Amanda Webster, 44.

The alert says Webster was reported missing Wednesday after she failed to check out of the place where she was staying and left her rental car at the property.

Undated photo of Amanda Webster from missing persons alert in Puerto Rico

The alert says Webster was vacationing on the island and is a resident of Indiana.

Police say she was last seen in Casa Parcha, Camino Viejo sector in Naguabo.

“Currently and since last Wednesday, a contingent of agents from the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Police, assigned to Humacao, has been deployed, supported by state Emergency Management personnel, from the municipalities of Naguabo and Bayamón,” the agency said in an English translation of a post on Facebook. “The United States Forest Service joined in to support the search in the wooded area, where she was spotted by a citizen.”

Friends of Webster tell News 8 she is an art teacher in Franklin Township.