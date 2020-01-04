Indiana twins born in different decades can ‘party for 2 days’ on 21st birthdays, dad jokes

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana couple who welcomed twins in different decades sat down Friday for their first interview since the surprise New Year’s births.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello of Pendleton were “still kind of speechless,” they told News 8 at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital.

Their fraternal twins had been due to arrive Feb. 19, 2020.

Gilliam noticed a decrease in fetal movement weeks ahead of her due date and was unexpectedly prepped for delivery on New Year’s Eve.

Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello was born on Dec. 31, 2019 at 11:37 p.m.

Younger brother Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello was born on Jan. 1, 2020 at 12:07 a.m.

The twins were “doing great” in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at St. Vincent, the proud parents said Friday.

“Earlier, we talked about how it’d be great to have them born on different dates,” Tello said. “But here we are [with] this surprise of different dates [and] different years.”

Joslyn and Jaxon would have an excuse to “party for two days in a row” when they turn 21, he joked.

The Tello twins join older brothers James and Gabriel, as well as another set of headline-making Hoosier twins with disyllabic J-names.

Jacob Wallman was born moments before midnight on Dec. 31, 1999. Younger sister Jordan Wallman was born minutes later on the other side of the millennial split.

Although Gilliam and Tello had known for months they were expecting two bundles of joy, they were less stunned by the twins’ date divide than the prospect of double trouble.

“I’m still shocked,” Gilliam told News 8. “Every time we go to the NICU, I’m like, ‘Wow. There’s two!'”

At least one other Midwest couple may have to clean up after a two-day rager in 2041. A Minnesota family also welcomed fraternal twins in 2019 and 2020, local outlets reported.