Indiana Unemployment flat for November

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana’s unemployment rates remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in November. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says unemployment for November remained below the national rate, which is 3.5 percent.

According to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stood at 64.4 percent for November, compared to the national rate of 63.2 percent.

Indiana added 800 jobs over the previous month. The increase in private sector employment came from the Manufacturing and Private Educational and Health Services sectors.

Of the surrounding states, Indiana and Illinois are the only ones to have an unemployment rate below 4 percent. Minnesota and Wisconsin also come close, with both states coming in at 3.3 percent.

You can connect to more about Indiana’s unemployment rate from the Department of Workforce Development by clicking here.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million for November 2019. 

