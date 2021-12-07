News

Indiana United Ways names new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana United Ways has named Michael Budd its new chief executive officer. Budd joins the Indianapolis-based nonprofit after nearly six years as CEO for United Way of Greater Lafayette.

IUW, the state association for all United Ways throughout the state, says Budd brings more than 22 years of experience to the organization.

“I am excited and humbled to accept this position at IUW,” Budd said. “I believe that Indiana United Ways plays an important role in the success of local United Ways in our state and that successful United Ways have a positive impact on the greater good of the residents in their communities. I am proud of the work that the United Way of Greater Lafayette has done over the last six years, and I look forward to now helping communities across the state with IUW.”

Previously, Budd was vice president of resource development at United Way of Greenville County in South Carolina. The nonprofit says he also spent several years with United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, where he held various roles focused on fundraising, area development and community investments.

“It is with great pleasure and a positive outlook that Indiana United Ways welcomes Michael to the organization,” said Indiana United Ways Chairperson Pam Ottersbach. “Michael is bringing exemplary leadership skills and knowledge to this organization as we look forward to an exciting future for Indiana United Ways beginning in 2022.”

Budd is expected to join Indiana United Ways on January 4.