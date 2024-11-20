Indiana vs. Ohio State highlights college football’s fifth top-5 clash

(AP) — College football fans will be treated to a fifth top-five matchup this season when Indiana visits Ohio State for the ultimate measuring-stick game.

Just how good are these unbeaten Hoosiers? We’ll find out Saturday.

No one would have predicted in August that AP No. 5 Indiana (No. 5 CFP) would be a participant in what will be one of the most-watched games of the year. The magic worked by first-year coach Curt Cignetti has resulted in the program’s first 10-win season, and the Hoosiers don’t plan to stop there.

But their schedule has been one of the weakest in the country. This game against the No. 2 Buckeyes (No. 2) will show if they’re real or a mirage.

Like Indiana, No. 18 Army (No. 19) will get its first major test when it plays No. 6 Notre Dame (No. 6) at Yankee Stadium. They meet when both are ranked for the first time since 1958. The last Army team coached by College Football Hall of Famer Red Blaik beat the Irish 14-2 in South Bend. Army has lost all 15 meetings since.

Big 12 leaders BYU and Colorado go on the road to face a couple of hot teams. The No. 14 Cougars (No. 14), who had their unbeaten season end last week against Kansas, face a No. 21 Arizona State team that’s won three in a row and five of six. The No. 16 Buffaloes (No. 16) go to Arrowhead Stadium to play Kansas, a four-win team that has knocked off back-to-back Top 25 opponents.

In the ACC, No. 13 SMU (No. 13) is assured of making the conference championship game if it wins at Virginia. The big SEC games are No. 7 Alabama (No. 7) at Oklahoma, No. 9 Mississippi (No. 9) at Florida and No. 15 Texas A&M (No. 15) at Auburn.

Best game

No. 5 Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) at No. 2 Ohio State (9-1, 6-1, No. 2), Saturday, noon ET.

Skeptics will get their answer about whether the Hoosiers deserve to be considered among the nation’s elite. Ohio State is their first ranked opponent — and last major obstacle to reaching the Big Ten championship game. If the Buckeyes win in a blowout, Indiana’s College Football Playoff hopes take a huge hit.

Indiana’s defense is one of the nation’s best, but offense is the team’s calling card. The Hoosiers have been held under 31 points just once and average 44 per game. Ohio State’s defense has allowed two touchdowns over the last four games (a third TD was a Penn State pick six).

Ohio State is a 12 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

