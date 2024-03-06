Indiana woman falls ill, dies on flight from Dominican Republic to North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman died in late February after suddenly falling ill on a flight from the Dominican Republic to North Carolina.

The woman was identified as Stefanie Smith, 41, of Danville, by friends and family on social media.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force on Feb. 28 said in a release that a commercial flight from the Dominican Republic to Charlotte, North Carolina, had to be diverted to the islands after a passenger, Smith, fell ill mid-flight.

Around 6:12 p.m., police received a call from Air Traffic Control requesting medical assistance for Smith, adding that she was receiving CPR from someone on the plane.

Emergency services responded and took Smith to a hospital, where she later died.

Police did not provide a cause of death in the release.