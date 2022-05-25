Life.Style.Live!

Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way.

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.

Brents got his start at this hobby turned business back in 2018 after moving into his first apartment; he couldn’t afford the furniture he wanted so he made it himself.

He then started creating and selling more of his handcrafted furniture during the pandemic and that’s when things really picked up for him.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook.com/ray.a.brents

Instagram: @raybrentswoodwork

Phone: 317-551-5197