Indianapolis 500 live blog: Green flag back out after 3rd crash

Here's a look at Rinus VeeKay's car after the crash at the Indianapolis 500 on May 29, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kyle Bloyd)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest from the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

2:23 p.m.: Scott Dixon just passed Pato O’Ward for the lead on Lap 114.

2:22 p.m.: Green flag!

2:18 p.m.: Indianapolis Motor Speedway reports that by leading Lap 98, Scott Dixon has moved into second all-time on the laps led list, passing Ralph DePalma, who led 612 laps in his career.

2:17 p.m.: Leaders are on and off of pit road on Lap 109.

2:15 p.m.: Scott Dixon jumps onto pit road. He was coasting.

2:!5 p.m.: Romain Grosjean is out of the car and being escorted into the safety car.

2:13 p.m.: Yellow flag as Romain Grosjean takes a massive hit on the exit of Turn 2 on Lap 106.

2:08 p.m.: Here are the leaders at 100 laps: Scott Dixon, Conor Daly, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Santino Ferrucci, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud, Scott McLaughlin, Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Romain Grosjean, Graham Rahal, Juan Pablo Montoya, Devlin DeFranceso.

2:03 p.m.: Here is an Associated Press of Callum Ilott crash.

Here's a closer look at the crash that took out Callum Ilott. #Indy500

2:01 p.m.: If Conor Daly wins today, he’ll be the first Hoosier in the winner’s circle since Wilbur Shaw in 1940.

1:58 p.m.: Helio Castroneves rises to 14th position on Lap 85

1:57 p.m.: Conor Daly again takes the lead from Scott Dixon on Lap 84.

1:55 p.m. Conor Daly takes the No. 1 position briefly before Scott Dixon retakes it on Lap 82. Last year’s winner and four-time Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves runs in Position 15 on Lap 82,

1:54 p.m.: Conor Daly is right behind leader Scott Dixon on Lap 79.

1:51 p.m.: Green flag back out.

1:47 p.m.: Alex Palou must restart from the back of the field for pitting while pit road was closed.

1:46 p.m.: Juncos Hollinger Racing says Callum Ilott is “well” after his crash.

1:40 p.m.: Yellow flag.after crash by rookie Callum Ilott crashes inside Turn 2 on Lap 69.

1:37p.m.: As they run on Lap 65: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward, Marucs Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy, and his wife, Tina, joined the Daybreak crew for Indy 500 festivities. #Indy500

1:31 p.m.: A strong showing so far for 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan, who runs in 6th on Lap 56.

1:30 p.m.: Rinus VeeKay has been checked and released from the emergency medical center. He says he’s fine. VeeKay adds that he was “just a passenger” in his Turn 2 crash. He’s out of the race.

1:27 p.m.: The running order at Lap 50: Scott DIxon, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

1:26 p.m.: Rookie David Malukas has cracked the Top 10 and runs 10th on Lap 49.

1:24 p.m.: Green flag!

1:23 p.m.: Will Power is struggling so far. The team made a second pit stop under yellow. He’s running in 30th.

1:20 p.m.: As they run under the yellow on Lap 44. Alex Palou, Scott, Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter, Felix Rosenqvist, Santino Ferrucci, Tony Kanaan, Takuma Sato and Scott Newgarden.

1:17 p.m.: Top 5 on Lap 41, still under yellow: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Marucs Ericsson, Pato O’Ward and Ed Carpenter

1:13 p.m.: Yellow flag is out for a crash in Lap 39 by Rinus VeeKay. He was in second before the crash into the Turn 2 wall.

1:12 p.m.: Alex Palou is back in the lead on Lap 37, followed by VeeKay, Dixon, Ericsson, and Carpenter. #Indy500

1:10 p.m.: Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist pit from first and second on Lap 36.

1:07 p.m.: Scott Dixon pits from the lead on Lap 31. There were a few extra seconds on Dixon’s stop due to a wing adjustment.

1:06 p.m.: JR Hildebrand is among the first to hit pit road. He’s in and out on lap 30.

1:05 p.m.: Colton Herta, who is running a backup car after crashing his primary car on Friday, tells the team he’s having trouble keeping the car under control. He’s in 25th.

Two-time #Indy500 winner Takuma Sato is looking good early, close to cracking the top ten in P11 on Lap 29.

1:03 p.m.: A struggle so far for Will Power, who’s lost seven positions since the start of the #Indy500. On the flip side, Santino Ferrucci is up to ninth after ‘starting 15th, and Scott McLaughlin is up to 20th from 26th.

1:03 p.m.: Rookie David Malukas continues to impress in his first #Indy500, improving to 13th from 14th.

1:01 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson is struggling a bit early, dropping from 12th at the start to 16th on lap 22. He’s telling his team he’s dealing with a bit of understeer.

12:59 p.m.: Santino Ferrucci has climbed from 15th to ninth on Lap 19.

2021 IndyCar series champion Alex Palou is back in the lead on Lap 20, He and teammate Scott Dixon are swapping stops as part of their fuel strategy.

12:56 p.m.: The top 5 after 15 laps: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

12:54 p.m.: The leaders after 10 laps: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

12:53 p.m.: Alexander Rossi (15) and Scott McLaughlin (21) are the biggest movers, while rookie Callum Ilott is down seven positions to 26th. Jimmie Johnson has dropped four spots to 16th.

12:51 p.m.: Romain Grosjean, in Position 10, is the top-running rookie of the race on Lap 8.

12:49 p.m.: Scott Dixon is around Rinus VeeKay, who drops to third.

12:48 p.m.: After 5 laps, Alex Palou leads followed closely by Rinus VeeKay an Scott Dixon.

12:46 p.m.: The green flag is out!

12:36 p.m.: A flyover across the track and the pagoda as Jim Cornelison concludes “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

12:28 p.m.: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover along the main straightaway.

325,000 of the finest folks you'll ever meet. In the words of the late, great Bob Jenkins: "It's a great place… to spend the day." #Indy500

Front row teammates exchanging some final good luck messages… Alex Palou & Scott Dixon embraced after a quick chat with Dario Franchitti – who was the last @CGRTeams driver to win an #Indy500 (a decade ago).

12:12 p.m.: For the sixth consecutive year, Jim Cornelison sang “God Bless America.”

Noon: One hour until the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

In 1936, Louis Meyer became the first #Indy500 winner to be presented with the Borg-Warner Trophy. "Winning the Borg-Warner Trophy is like winning an Olympic medal," Meyer said.

