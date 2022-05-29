News

Indianapolis 500 live blog: Race leader Dixon penalized for speeding in pits

Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads the field at the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest from the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

3:17 p.m.: Alex Palou was running third with 20 laps to go. In 2020 and 2019, the winner of the race was running third with 20 laps to go.

3:15 p.m.: Tony Kanaan is out front at IMS on Lap 179

3:13 p.m.: Race leader Scott Dixon will have to serve a penalty for speeding on pit road at the start of Lap 176. His chances for victory just evaporated.

3:12 p.m.: On Lap 175 of 200, Scott Dixon lead Pato O’Ward by about a fifth of a second while Conor Dalty ad Marcus Ericsson battled at third and fourth.

3:09 p.m.: With 30 laps to go, Scott Dixon continues to lead.

3:06 p.m.: News 8’s Olivia Ray reports Romain Grosjean said that “something in the back snapped” for him. He was more concerned with Turn 4 conditions (until he went into the wall in Turn 2.

3:04 p.m.: Kyle Kirkwood is now our top-running rookie! He’s in Position 14 after starting 28th.

3:03 p.m.: Pato O’Ward ducked to the inside and took the lead from Dixon on Lap 161.

3:01 p.m.: Green flag!

Alexander Rossi kisses the grass with his tires as he went three-wide in Turn 3.

2:57 p.m.: Colton Herta says his day was “not a lot of fun” and that his car was parked because they were slow.

2:50 p.m.: Scott McLaughlin has crashed. A short time later, he got out of the car. He was the highest running member of the Penske team. McLaughlin told his crew he was loose and the car just got away from him.

2:48 p.m.: Leaders at Lap 150 were Scott Dixon, Conor Daly and Pato O’Ward.

2:38 p.m.: Scott Dixon just passed Al Unser Sr to become the all-time lap leader in the Indianapolis 500. (644 laps).

2:33 p.m.: Helio Castroneves’ air inlet hose is flapping around in the cockpit. It’s not connected, but he’s not said much about it — he’s just dealing with the heat and powering through on Lap 128. Current air temperature is 79 degrees.

2:29 p.m.: Rookie Christian Lundgaard is running well, up to Position 21 on Lap 122 after starting 31st,

Rookie Callum Ilott tells News 8’s Olivia Ray that he believes his right hand/wrist is fractured. He describes the slippery conditions mixed with a possible wind gust as the cause of his incident in Turn 2.

2:25 p.m.: Scott Dixon leads on Lap 117, followed by Pato O’Ward, Conor Daly, Felix Rosenqvist, and Santino Ferrucci. Past winners Tony Kanaan in P6, Takuma Sato in P8, Simon Pagenaud in P10

2:23 p.m.: Scott Dixon just passed Pato O’Ward for the lead on Lap 114.

2:22 p.m.: Green flag on Lap 113! Romain Grosjean has been checked and released from the infield care center.

2:18 p.m.: Indianapolis Motor Speedway reports that by leading Lap 98, Scott Dixon has moved into second all-time on the laps led list, passing Ralph DePalma, who led 612 laps in his career.

2:17 p.m.: Leaders are on and off of pit road on Lap 109.

2:15 p.m.: Scott Dixon jumps onto pit road. He was coasting.

2:!5 p.m.: Romain Grosjean is out of the car and being escorted into the safety car.

2:13 p.m.: Yellow flag as Romain Grosjean takes a massive hit on the exit of Turn 2 on Lap 106.

2:08 p.m.: Here are the 33 racers’ positions at 100 laps: Scott Dixon, Conor Daly, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Santino Ferrucci, Ed Carpenter, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Simon Pagenaud, Scott McLaughlin, David Malukas, Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi, Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Romain Grosjean, Graham Rahal, Juan Pablo Montoya, Devlin DeFranceso, Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Will Power, JR Hildebrand, Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood, Jimmie Johnson, Dalton Kellett, Colton Herta, Stefan Wilson, Callum Ilott, Rinus VeeKay.

2:03 p.m.: Here is an Associated Press of Callum Ilott crash.

2:01 p.m.: If Conor Daly wins today, he’ll be the first Hoosier in the winner’s circle since Wilbur Shaw in 1940.

1:58 p.m.: Helio Castroneves rises to 14th position on Lap 85

1:57 p.m.: Conor Daly again takes the lead from Scott Dixon on Lap 84.

1:55 p.m. Conor Daly takes the No. 1 position briefly before Scott Dixon retakes it on Lap 82. Last year’s winner and four-time Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves runs in Position 15 on Lap 82,

1:54 p.m.: Conor Daly is right behind leader Scott Dixon on Lap 79.

1:51 p.m.: Green flag back out.

1:47 p.m.: Alex Palou must restart from the back of the field for pitting while pit road was closed.

1:46 p.m.: Juncos Hollinger Racing says Callum Ilott is “well” after his crash.

1:40 p.m.: Yellow flag.after crash by rookie Callum Ilott crashes inside Turn 2 on Lap 69.

1:37p.m.: As they run on Lap 65: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward, Marucs Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

1:31 p.m.: A strong showing so far for 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan, who runs in 6th on Lap 56.

1:30 p.m.: Rinus VeeKay has been checked and released from the emergency medical center. He says he’s fine. VeeKay adds that he was “just a passenger” in his Turn 2 crash. He’s out of the race.

1:27 p.m.: The running order at Lap 50: Scott DIxon, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

1:26 p.m.: Rookie David Malukas has cracked the Top 10 and runs 10th on Lap 49.

1:24 p.m.: Green flag!

1:23 p.m.: Will Power is struggling so far. The team made a second pit stop under yellow. He’s running in 30th.

1:20 p.m.: As they run under the yellow on Lap 44. Alex Palou, Scott, Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Pato O’Ward, Ed Carpenter, Felix Rosenqvist, Santino Ferrucci, Tony Kanaan, Takuma Sato and Scott Newgarden.

1:17 p.m.: Top 5 on Lap 41, still under yellow: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Marucs Ericsson, Pato O’Ward and Ed Carpenter

1:13 p.m.: Yellow flag is out for a crash in Lap 39 by Rinus VeeKay. He was in second before the crash into the Turn 2 wall.

1:12 p.m.: Alex Palou is back in the lead on Lap 37, followed by VeeKay, Dixon, Ericsson, and Carpenter. #Indy500

1:10 p.m.: Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist pit from first and second on Lap 36.

1:07 p.m.: Scott Dixon pits from the lead on Lap 31. There were a few extra seconds on Dixon’s stop due to a wing adjustment.

1:06 p.m.: JR Hildebrand is among the first to hit pit road. He’s in and out on lap 30.

1:05 p.m.: Colton Herta, who is running a backup car after crashing his primary car on Friday, tells the team he’s having trouble keeping the car under control. He’s in 25th.

Two-time #Indy500 winner Takuma Sato is looking good early, close to cracking the top ten in P11 on Lap 29.

1:03 p.m.: A struggle so far for Will Power, who’s lost seven positions since the start of the #Indy500. On the flip side, Santino Ferrucci is up to ninth after ‘starting 15th, and Scott McLaughlin is up to 20th from 26th.

1:03 p.m.: Rookie David Malukas continues to impress in his first #Indy500, improving to 13th from 14th.

1:01 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson is struggling a bit early, dropping from 12th at the start to 16th on lap 22. He’s telling his team he’s dealing with a bit of understeer.

12:59 p.m.: Santino Ferrucci has climbed from 15th to ninth on Lap 19.

2021 IndyCar series champion Alex Palou is back in the lead on Lap 20, He and teammate Scott Dixon are swapping stops as part of their fuel strategy.

12:56 p.m.: The top 5 after 15 laps: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

12:54 p.m.: The leaders after 10 laps: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter.

12:53 p.m.: Alexander Rossi (15) and Scott McLaughlin (21) are the biggest movers, while rookie Callum Ilott is down seven positions to 26th. Jimmie Johnson has dropped four spots to 16th.

12:51 p.m.: Romain Grosjean, in Position 10, is the top-running rookie of the race on Lap 8.

12:49 p.m.: Scott Dixon is around Rinus VeeKay, who drops to third.

12:48 p.m.: After 5 laps, Alex Palou leads followed closely by Rinus VeeKay an Scott Dixon.

12:46 p.m.: The green flag is out!

12:36 p.m.: A flyover across the track and the pagoda as Jim Cornelison concludes “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

12:28 p.m.: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover along the main straightaway.

12:12 p.m.: For the sixth consecutive year, Jim Cornelison sang “God Bless America.”

Noon: One hour until the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

