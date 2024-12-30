Suspect dies in Indianapolis, Lawrence police shooting on East 30th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a chase that ended with a police shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said.

The driver of the chased car died. He’d not been identified publicly as of Monday night. No other injuries were reported.

Lawrence Police Department attempted a traffic stop at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Pendleton Pike, which is west of the intersection of East 38th Street and North Shadeland Avenue. A female left the stopped car, while a man, the driver, remained inside the vehicle.

That traffic stop led to a police chase in which shots were fired at Lawrence officers from the car being chased. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department then joined the chase.

Two Lawrence police officers and one IMPD officer fired their weapons during the chase.

The chase ended in 6500 block of East 30th Street, which is between North Arlington and Shadeland avenues.

The computer-aided dispatch system showed “gunshot scene unsafe” at 4:18 p.m. Monday at East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD, in a news release issued Monday night, wrote, “Officers gave multiple loud verbal commands to the suspect to show his hands and put his hands up. Officer continued to give commands for the suspect to step out of the vehicle with hands in the air. This went on for several minutes with no response from inside the vehicle. IMPD SWAT officers in armored vehicles responded to the scene so that officers could safely approach the suspect vehicle without exposing themselves to further gunfire. A drone was also used during the incident to safely get a live video of the inside of the vehicle.

“Officers then approached the vehicle and observed that the suspect was unresponsive. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Service personnel, who were already staged nearby, unfortunately pronounced the suspect deceased.”

A gun was found at the crime scene, and IMPD shared a photo of it.

The female was cooperating with investigators.

Initially, IMPD said on social media at 4:27 p.m. Monday that officers were at an “active incident” Monday afternoon on East 30th Street. At 4:38 p.m. Monday, IMPD confirmed a police shooting on social media.

IMPD also initially said the area was not safe. Shortly before 5 p.m., the area was deemed to be safe again.

Anyone who had a vehicle struck by gunfire was asked to call 911. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Duke at 317-327-3475.

Multiple police vehicles recorded the chase on dashcams and bodycams.

The release issued Monday night said, “Separate administrative investigations are being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs and LPD Internal Affairs. The IMPD officer and the LPD officers who fired their gun have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation. ”

IMPD typically names officers in police shootings a few days after the incidents.

Monday’s East 30th Street incident would be the 17th police shooting this year involving IMPD. Four have happened this month. In 2023, IMPD recorded 18 police shootings.

A police shooting happened the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2024, on East 30th Street in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

A drone is shown after a police shooting happened the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2024, on East 30th Street in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

People are shown on a roof after a police shooting happened the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2024, on East 30th Street in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

