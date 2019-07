INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Animal Care and Control will be holding a job fair.

The fair is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kristen Lee, who is with the organization, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

She discussed the job fair, specifically what positions they are looking to fill.

Additionally, she discussed how many animals the shelter currently has and how to adopt one of their animals.

For more details about IACC’s upcoming job fair, click on the video.