IACS urgently seeks help for dogs facing euthanasia risk due to shelter stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in urgent need of help finding housing for their dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the shelter’s space crisis and the animals’ worsening stress.

On Sunday, the shelter posted an urgent rescue plea on Facebook saying they are facing a “severe space crisis,” with no open dog kennels.

“Every dog posted for rescue should be considered urgent and at risk of euthanasia due to lack of space. Dogs on deadlines are at risk of being euthanized at any time,” the post read.

IACS says that some dogs cannot handle the stress of the shelter and overcrowding is impacting all of the animals. “Each one is available for adoption, but their stress in the kennel environment has made it clear they cannot remain here long-term,” they said. “This is especially true for the dogs featured in this post.”

Removing the animals through foster or adoption helps free up space and provides relief to animals both inside and outside the shelter. But the dogs experiencing the most stress have been given “deadlines.”

Four of their dogs are currently on a “deadline” at IACS and at risk of euthanasia. Those pups are Caspian, Erica, Kendrick, and Rufio.

Caspian and Erica.

(Provided Photos/IACS)

(Photo of Kendrick provided by IACS) (Photo of Rufio provided by IACS) Kendrick and Rufio.

(Provided Photos/IACS)

“For these dogs, the deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday. If no placement is found by these deadlines, we may be forced to make the heartbreaking decision to humanely euthanize them due to their severe distress,” IACS said.

If you are able to house a dog you are asked to contact IACS at iacsrescue@indy.gov. You can also call the shelter at 317-327-1397.