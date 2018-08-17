Indianapolis Animal Care Services to waive adoption fees Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is waiving the adoption fees on its 232 available animals, hoping future pet owners will help clear the shelter.

Clear the Shelters is pet adoption drive being held nationwide on Saturday. Adoption fees, which include spaying or neutering, microchip, vaccinations and heartworm testing, will be waived Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Indianapolis Animal Care Services, at 2600 S. Harding St.

If you’d like to peruse the pets, you can search the shelter’s website by animal, breed, age and size.

Banana, a pit bull terrier; Chorizo, an American bulldog; Ms. Thang, a domestic longhair cat; and Pool Noodle, a mixed breed Harrier, are just a few of the animals waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.

Click here to check out more animals.