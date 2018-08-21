Indianapolis archbishop addresses Roncalli same-sex counselor dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The archbishop of Indianapolis on Tuesday addressed the controversy about a Roncalli High School guidance counselor who says she’s been told to resign over her same-sex marriage.

The Most Rev. Charles C. Thompson was appointed the seventh archbishop of Indianapolis in June 2017 by Pope Francis and installed in SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral about a month later.

Thompson’s statement came a day after the Roncalli High School board canceled a scheduled meeting where parents were planning to question board members about the status of guidance counselor Shelly Fitzgerald. The private school is located at 3300 Prague Road, southwest of Thompson Road and I-465 on the city’s southeast side.

Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave. She’s worked for the school for 15 years and has been with her partner for 22 years. She says she’s hired an attorney.

The controversy started after someone showed Fitzgerald’s 2014 marriage certificate to school leaders. Since then, an outpouring of support has come from students, alumni and others tied to the school, including one school board member who resigned.

Thompson wrote this statement on the archdiocese’s website: