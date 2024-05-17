Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists to host annual Meet the Media Night

Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists will hold it's annual Meet the Media Night fundraiser at Skyline Club - Indianapolis on Friday. (Provided Photo/IABJ)

Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists will hold it’s annual ‘Meet the Media Night’ fundraiser at Skyline Club – Indianapolis Friday night.

This years event, which is motorsports-themed, will focus on surpassing mediocrity and striving for greatness. IABJ President Amicia Ramsey, who also co-hosts WISH-TV’s hit lifestyle show ‘Life.Style.Live’ says the event is more than a fundraiser, it’s an opportunity to support and empower people to reach their full potential.

“Nearly all great leaders have a foundation and support system that help them get to their end goal. I want our organization to be just that for the leaders of tomorrow.” said Ramsey

Many of those great leaders have come from the Indianapolis community. World News Tonight Weekend Anchor Linsey Davis is one of them. Prior to her time at the network, Davis served the community of Indianapolis as Weekend Evening Anchor at NBC affiliate WTHR-TV. During her tenure at WTHR-TV, she covered significant events such as Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, and the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Her professional work has garnered two Emmy® Awards and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Ramsey calls Davis an outstanding role model that echoes the importance of NABJ’s goal of prioritizing diverse voices in the media industry.

“Her accomplishments in journalism, coupled with her commitment to faith and family make her a prime example of someone who has learned how to shift life into overdrive.” said IABJ President Amicia Ramsey

Outside of Davis’ speech, NBA in-game host Olivia West will moderate a fireside chat with Indiana University basketball alumni and former NBA Player turned business owner, Alan Henderson. The evening will also include a scholarship presentation of $3,000, a live DJ, auction games, photo opportunities, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.

Tickets for the event are $30 for the general public. It is free of charge for IABJ members. To purchase, click here.