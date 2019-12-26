Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Indianapolis Auto Show manager: Next decade’s cars focus on safety features

Top Video

Indianapolis Auto Show manager: Next decade’s cars focus on safety features

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Auto Show is in full swing for its 106th year.

Shiny, brand-new cars show off the latest automotive designs, but the road ahead into a new decade has auto companies focusing less on what you can see and more on what you can’t.

Technology is so integrated into society that it becomes an issue for some drivers. Auto companies are focused on safety features such as lane assists, backup cameras and reminders that there may be a child in the back seat. Auto show manager Marty Murphy says it’s those unseen safety features that are the future of the industry.

While it’s still hard to imagine what technology will look like by the end of the decade, Murphy says, features like autonomous driving are becoming popular, which could eliminate distracted driving. But, Murphy also says, people appreciate getting their hands on a steering wheel, so all types of cars will continue to sell for a while.

The Indianapolis Auto Show is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1, with doors closing a couple hours earlier on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Tickets are $7 for adults with children 12 and younger getting in for free.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

by: Jenny DreaslerJenny Dreasler /

I

It was a terrifying night for people who live inside Pangea Prairie Apartments near 46th and Arlington
Read the Full Article

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

by: Dan KleinDan Klein /

I

Thomas Minar, 56, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Read the Full Article

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The new deal amounts to $1.5 million over the next three years.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

Top Video /

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

Top Video /

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

News /

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.