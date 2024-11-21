Brinks truck driver robbed on Indy’s southeast side; 2 of 3 suspects arrested

Indianapolis police say two people are in custody and a third is still at large after a Brinks trunk driver was robbed Thursday morning. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say two people are in custody and a third is still at large after a Brinks trunk driver was robbed Thursday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to a robbery of a person at a Chase bank in the 8800 block of Southeastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an on-duty employee of the Brinks Security Company was robbed by two male suspects.

“The two suspects fled in a vehicle with a third suspect, ultimately leading to a short vehicle pursuit with the suspects crashing a vehicle in the area of South Arlington Avenue and Julian Avenue,” IMPD said in a release.

The area where the vehicle crashed is just off of Washington Street in Irvington, roughly 7 miles northwest of the bank.

After the crash, all three suspects got out of the car and ran away.

IMPD says two suspects were tracked down and arrested, but the third suspect is still on the run. Police did not share a description of the suspect.

Schools in the area were on a brief lockdown but have since resumed normal activities.

Detective do not believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity should call 911.