Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Indianapolis census group wants to reach ‘hard-to-count’ communities

Top Video

Indianapolis census group wants to reach ‘hard-to-count’ communities

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the 2020 Census nears, an Indianapolis group wants to ensure everyone is included, including minority groups that run the risk of undercounting.

Count Me INdy is taking steps to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Concern about the census count has prompted hashtags that include #BlackAndBrownCount and #WeVoteWeCount.

According to the U.S. Census, racial minority groups tend to fall under the “hard to count” category.

Count Me INdy representatives said they hope the diverse makeup of its Complete Count Committee helps change that.

Indianapolis has seen a lot of change in the last decade and the U.S. Census is gearing up to find out just how much.

“The census was started in 1790, and it’s actually in the Constitution that we count every single resident in the United States,” said Emily Mack with the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

Separate from the U.S. census, Count Me INdy operates under the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

“One of our main goals with the 2020 census is to really encourage people to self-respond,” said Mack. “So that means to take the initiative to respond to that 2020 census.”

In March, census forms will start being mailed out to start the count. But this go around, some fear there could be a major undercount, particularly in those hard-to-count communities, which include racial ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, and those angry with or distrusting of government.

“We’ve really developed certain strategies and tools to help break down those barriers and reach those communities and populations,” she said.

The Complete Count Committee is partnering with a variety of groups, including the Immigrant Welcome Center, Burmese American Institute, The Urban League and La Plaza, to help ensure and accurate count.

It’s important that those hard-to-count groups are counted because the results help determine how funds are used for education, housing and Medicaid. The results also helps determine where district lines are drawn for legislature, city council and school boards.

Count Me INdy in the next few weeks will be releasing dates and locations where you’ll be able to get help filling out census forms by mail on online.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

I

Columbia-City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. and commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield are partnering to auction off 1,172 acres of land in Hancock County. The property will be auctioned in 24 tracts and includes more than 800 acres of cropland, as well as several industrial and commercial buildings.
Read the Full Article

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

by: Amber HankinsAmber Hankins /

I

This winter weather just begs for a comforting, hot, brothy […]
Read the Full Article

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

by: The Associated PressThe Associated Press /

I

The bodies were discovered Monday in Celebration, a community located near Disney World.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Schrader to Partner with Cushman & Wakefield for Auction

News /

Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

Indy Style Recipes /

Physical therapist charged with killing his wife, 3 children

News /

State returns control of 3 poor performing schools to IPS

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.