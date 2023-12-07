Indianapolis Children’s Museum holiday festivities

Join Llouie the Llama on an enchanting winter adventure in “Llouie the Llama’s Winter Adventure: Lost in the Woods.”

As he awakens in the heart of a deep forest, Llouie finds himself disoriented and grappling with memory loss.

With the help of the friendly woodland creatures, he slowly pieces together memories of his farm and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

Along the way, Llouie encounters a fox who challenges him, teaching him valuable lessons on how to handle a bully.

By the story’s heartwarming conclusion, Llouie not only rediscovers his way home but also makes lasting friendships with the forest creatures who come to his aid, demonstrating the power of teamwork and kindness.

And as the year comes to a close, get ready to celebrate with “Countdown to Noon.”

Grab a festive headband (available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last) and welcome the New Year in style!

Join Grammy-nominated musician Zak Morgan as he rocks the stage, leading lively countdowns to noon and 1 p.m. The festivities include music, confetti, and all-around fun.

Zak Morgan’s performances and the exciting New Year countdowns will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:05 p.m., ensuring a memorable start to 2024 for all who join in.