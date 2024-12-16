NFL players join forces with community groups to bring Christmas joy to Indy youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a “December to Remember” for some special young people in Indianapolis through a program put on by retired NFL players.

Christmas cheer will fill the aisles at the Eagle Creek Target on 38th Street on Monday evening as 20-30 kids who think they are “giving back” will be met with a holiday surprise.

The kids were told they’d participate in a community service project, but they will actually get actually given the opportunity to shop for items they truly need, all while learning about the importance of budgeting and making thoughtful purchases.

Retired Professional Football Players of Indiana, and Beyond Basics, Inc. supported by the NFL Players Association of Indianapolis chapter, have teamed up to make this a special experience.

Organizers says it’s not just about shopping-it’s about teaching responsibility and empowerment.

After filling their carts, the kids will be treated to a holiday meal to complete the festive experience.

The organization says the goal of the event is to create a more compassionate community for all.

If you’d like to donate to help power the mission, scan this QR code: