Indianapolis church feeds IMPD officers at 15th annual ‘Roll Call’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis church served up a fresh breakfast to about 300 Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Friday morning.

The Father’s House, hosted its 15th annual “Roll Call,” feeding officers from IMPD’s east and southeast districts before their shifts.

They were served a continental breakfast style buffet along with gift bags from local businesses. After which, they held their morning briefings before heading out for the day.

Dr. Chris Holland is the pastor at the church. He said it’s an important time to show their appreciation for first responders.

“They’re here in the midnight hours, they watch over us, they make sure that we’re safe and can sleep in safety, work in safety, play in safety, go to school and safety,” Holland said. “They’re here to provide law and order and peace … We’re grateful for that.”

Organizers started to set up around 4:30 a.m. to feed officers across four different shifts, including IMPD recruits.

Eric Francik attends a sister church in Michigan. He’s been making the drove down to help for six years now.

His favorite part is shaking hands with the police officers and seeing their reactions to the event.

“This is just my second family,” Franick said. “Coming down to see them and doing what we do best to serve. That’s what we do.”

The last shift was served at 9:30 p.m.

Over the years, The Father’s House has served more than six different Central Indiana law enforcement agencies through the event.