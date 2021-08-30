News

Indianapolis churches start new nonprofit for grief counseling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new nonprofit is calling special attention to people who are suffering from a loss.

The effort is called Ask Me Their Name.

Organizers from Roberts Park United Methodist Church and The Garden Community Church call Indianapolis home. They said Monday they were looking for ways to help those who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. When brainstorming they discovered what would become the organization’s symbol.

“It actually started with the idea of an armband,” said the nonprofit’s president, the Rev. Andrew Scanlan-Holmes, lead pastor at Roberts Park United Methodist Church. He says it’s a tradition that goes back centuries, as far back as 1641, where people wear the band to let others know they were grieving.

“We landed on this idea of actually saying let’s give people permission to ask because many people are afraid to ask just because they think they’re going to upset somebody,” Scanlan-Holmes said. “Ask Me Their Name is a way that somebody could wear something that simply says it’s OK. Ask me. ‘I want to talk about my loved one.'”

They’re hoping to revive the old tradition and turn it into a new movement and counseling ministry program that includes grief awareness and education for people grieving today and in the future.

Deb Brandt, the nonprofit’s grief educator, says it’s important for a person’s health to share their grief stories. “Every time we tell a story of our own loss experience, we create a little opening for more healing around our loss,” Brandt said.

Carolyn Scanlan-Holmes, lead pastor at The Garden Community Church and Andrew’s wife, wants people to know that anyone can be counseled even if their loss isn’t COVID-related.

“Some people have lost jobs (or) the place that they work for a really long time, and we know how to take care of one another in grieving situations,” she said. “That is my goal.”

The program has already received support from city leaders including Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas. Carolyn Scanlan-Holmes is hoping they can raise enough money to one day give people grief counseling for free.