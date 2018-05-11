Indianapolis dog recovers after being shot in face, doused with bleach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A dog is recovering Thursday after being shot in the face and doused with bleach.

A married couple — one a paramedic with Wayne Township Fire Department and the other an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department — are caring for the dog after one of them found him on the city’s northwest side.

Police don’t know who is responsible for the dog’s injuries and are still searching for a suspect or suspects.

“I was at work and my husband called me and asked me if I wanted another dog, and before he finished the sentence, I had already said ‘No,'” said Tiffany Elliott, a paramedic with Wayne Township. “He said, ‘Well what about a dog that’s been shot in the face and covered with bleach?'”

It was at that moment, Tiffany Elliott said, she changed her mind.

Her husband found the mixed-breed dog they’ve since named Winks roaming the streets near a post office on the city’s northwest side. He had severe injuries.

“He was covered in bleach, he’s been shot in the eye, the bullet is still in his neck,” Tiffany Elliott said. “He also has a wound on his neck that looks like some type of puncture wound.”

She said when her husband rushed Winks to the veterinarian’s office, the dog was barely hanging on to life. His injuries were so horrific that she said she can’t imagine a person who would do such a thing to man’s best friend.

“It’s just someone with no regard for life at all,” she said. “He’s still alive, and he has a better home than what (the owner) probably would have ever been able to provide him.”

Elliott said she and her husband have decided to keep Winks — a lucky dog who gets a new ‘leash’ on life. By Thursday afternoon, he was wagging his tail again.

“It makes me so mad to the point that I want to cry,” she said. “He’s a sweetheart. I can’t imagine doing this to him.”

Elliott says it will cost roughly $1,600 for Wink’s recovery.

If you’d like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help out with the cost of surgery and medicine.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.