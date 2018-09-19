Indianapolis doubles down on infrastructure repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Indianapolis is doubling down on infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an ordinance on Wednesday that will invest an additional $120 million into projects over the next four years. The money will go to repair and improve bridges, sidewalks, traffic signals and streets.

The mayor said it is work that is desperately needed.

“The truth is that in some cases, aging doesn’t even describe it. Some of our bridges and roads are so old and overlooked it’s a womder that they lasted this long” said Hogsett.

“The repairs are not yearly repairs, but rather long term fixes” he added.