Indianapolis drivers hit 100+ cyclists and pedestrians last month

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just before noon Sept. 4, 2022, to the 8000 block of West Washington Street. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — More than 100 cyclists and pedestrians were struck by drivers in Indianapolis during the month of August — another deadly milestone in a city trying to curb traffic deaths.

Last month’s data from the Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis, a local initiative that tracks pedestrian and cyclist crashes using 911 calls, showed a stark increase: incidents were up 59% compared to August 2023. Six pedestrians and one cyclist were killed. It was the highest number of incidents since Indianapolis resident Eric Holt began tracking in 2022.

“It’s shocking,” said Holt, who maintains a website with the data. “There’s a person behind each and every one of these incidents.”

The City-County Council recently passed a Vision Zero proposal, which aims to end traffic deaths by 2035 with new safety projects and infrastructure changes. A task force with appointments from the council and Mayor Joe Hogsett will oversee the plan.

As of Sep. 4, Indianapolis has seen 565 pedestrians and cyclists hit by drivers this year, including 30 fatalities. Half of those deaths stemmed from hit-and-runs.

