Indianapolis family gets closure 2.5 years after man murders loved one

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Brownsburg man was sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

Anthony Buehner received a 63-year sentence for the murder of Janet Cook, who was his girlfriend, back in 2015.

The Cook family said the decision helped start the healing process.

“You are my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye” is a tattoo with a message. One that still stings today.

On Oct. 2, 2015, Janet Cook was found shot, and killed, on her front porch.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through,” said her daughter, Daysha.

It only took days for police to arrest Buehner for her murder but the wait for their closure was tough.

For two and a half years, they went to every court hearing, trial date and the sentencing, filling the courtroom wearing shirts with Janet’s face on them, calling for justice.

“Just showed me my mom had people there, she was really loved,” said Jessica Cook, another of her daughters.

The closure from Wednesday’s sentencing helps but cannot fill the hole left by Janet.

“I have had to graduate without her, go to prom without her,” said Daysha through tears.

In court Janet’s niece, Khloe, read a letter to her aunt.

“You were the funniest person ever,” said Khloe.

Jessica Cook read one to the man who took her mother.

“I lost my world. She was my best friend, my right hand, my lifeline, my go to for any and everything,” she said.

Janet’s 10-year-old granddaughter, who found Janet’s body covered in blood, still deals with the effects of that day.

“She is in therapy has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and PTSD,” said Jessica.

The story does not end here. The Cooks hope Janet’s tragic story serves as a message for anyone struggling with domestic violence to speak up.

And a question lingers for the family: why?

“Why he felt it was so bad he had to take her away from us forever,” asked Jessica, who said she wants to visit Anthony Buehner in jail to get that answer one day.

Jessica also said her mother’s death has motivated her to get her GED and apply to join IMPD.

