Man dies following shooting at gas station on East Washington Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 2024, to 8734 E. Washington St. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died following a Monday night shooting at a gas station along East Washington Street, Indianapolis police says.

The man had initially been listed as being in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Police have not publicly identified him, but the Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to share his identity and cause of death later.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 6 p.m. Monday to 8734 E. Washington St. That’s the address of the Phillips 66 gas station and Washington Food Mart located east of I-465 on the city’s east side.

The man was found with at least one gunshot wound, police say.

No arrest had been announced Monday night. IMPD had not shared what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Douglas Swails at at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at douglas.swails@indy.gov.