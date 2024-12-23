3 people injured in head-on crash near Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A head-on collision early Monday morning near the Indiana State Fairgrounds sent three people to the hospital, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 2 a.m. to two-vehicle crash on Fall Creek Parkway near Evanston Avenue.

Officers at the scene told News 8 that everyone involved in the accident — two drivers and a passenger — were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A News 8 photographer captured two heavily-damaged vehicles, a car and an SUV, being loaded onto flatbed trailers at the scene of the crash.

IMPD did not say what led to the crash or if alcohol or drugs were involved.