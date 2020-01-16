Indianapolis Home Show celebrates 98 years at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show has been a one-stop shop inspiring Hoosiers with new ways to refresh their home space since 1922.

The event connects homeowners with industry experts, informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals and more activities for individuals and families to enjoy. People coming to the show will also get a chance to catch deals they might not be able to find year-round on products and services.

Whether homeowners have a specific project in mind or are just looking for some inspiration, local home professionals have you covered. The show brings more than 500 high-quality vendors to be an expert resource for visitors.

“It’s so much fun to be a part of this,” said Laura Gronniger, show manager. “Everybody wants to come back and see what’s new.”

One of the big draws to the exhibit, annually, is the Centerpiece Home. Every year a construction company builds and designs a model home, from the ground up, inside the exhibit hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“It’s always kind of the grand daddy of the show that everybody needs to make sure they see,” Gronniger said.

This year the task was given to locally and family-owned Davis Homes. They currently build “on your lot” custom homes throughout central Indiana as well as building new homes in numerous communities in and surrounding the Indianapolis area. Owner, Bradley Davis, says it took three weeks for them to build a one-story 3,325 sq. ft. home inside of the expo hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“We’re really excited because this house is one of our new designs and we’ve also started a pure custom division where people can bring us their own plans,” Davis said. “We wanted to show that we can do both.”

Davis also touched on what the experience is like from a visitor’s perspective.

“People come from a 60-mile radius so they get all kinds of ideas and with hundreds of booths here there’s really a lot to see,” he said.

The Indianapolis Home Show is not just about tiles and sofas. It features numerous activities for every member of your family. From playsets for kids and unique workshops to entertaining TV personalities and much more, the Indianapolis Home Show is designed with fun in mind.

Currently a special promo code has been extended exclusively for WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets. Click here and type in “WISH” to get your discounted tickets for the show.