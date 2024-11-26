Fire causes $200K worth of damage to south side home

Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a house fire on East Stop 10 Road on Indy's south side on Nov. 26, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on Indianapolis’ south side early Tuesday morning.

Online police reports show the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a home in the 3900 block of East Stop 10 Road around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a residence fire. That’s in the Southport area near East Southport Road and South Sherman Drive.

Firefighters later told News 8 that they arrived and found fire coming from the single-family home.

It was unclear what caused the fire or how long it took to put it out, but IFD says it caused around $200,000 worth of damage.

News 8 photographer Jeff Clayton was at the scene, and says the front of the home and parts of the attached garage appeared to have smoke and fire damage throughout.

They did not say if anyone was home when the fire broke out.