Indianapolis Indians help fix baseball diamonds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Indians gave back to the community Friday by helping to renovate three baseball diamonds at Rhodius Park.

Members of the organization reconstructed pitching mounds, home plate areas, dugouts and fencing, along with grass and dirt.

“Indianapolis is a really important city to us. We’ve been around since 1902. It’s very important for us to give back, and particularly through baseball. Like I said we’ve been here a long time and to be able to give back here in the neighborhood means a lot to us,” said Charlie Henry, director of communications for the Indians.

Friday marked the third straight year the Indians completed a service project in partnership with Play Ball Indiana. The work is also part of the Indy Do Day project.