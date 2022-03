News

Indianapolis Indians release 2022 broadcast schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians have released their 2022 broadcast schedule on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23.

Indians Broadcast Schedule on WISH-TV (11 games)

Sunday, April 10 vs. Omaha

Sunday, April 24 vs. Columbus

Sunday, May 8 vs. Louisville

Sunday, May 22 vs. Toledo

Sunday, June 12 vs. Columbus

Sunday, June 26 vs. Memphis

Sunday, July 10 vs. Iowa

Sunday, July 24 vs. St. Paul

Sunday, Aug. 7 vs. Louisville

Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. Rochester

Indians Broadcast Schedule on MyINDY-TV 23 (24 games)

Tuesday, April 5 vs. Omaha

Friday, April 8-Saturday, April 9 vs. Omaha

Wednesday, April 20 vs. Columbus

Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23 vs. Columbus

Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7 vs. Louisville

Friday, May 20 vs. Toledo

Friday, June 10 vs. Columbus

Thursday, June 23-Saturday, June 25 vs. Memphis

Thursday, July 7-Friday, July 8 vs. Iowa

Friday, July 22 vs. St. Paul

Thursday, Aug. 4-Friday, Aug. 5 vs. Louisville

Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Iowa

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Rochester

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. Toledo

Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15), Box ($18), Yuengling