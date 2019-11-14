Indianapolis International adds three nonstop flights

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Three new nonstop flights are available to travelers from Indianapolis International Airport, and another is on the way later this month. Allegiant Air has launched nonstop service to Tucson and Spirit Airlines has added nonstop flights to Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida.

Tucson had been an unserved area of the country from IND, but will now fly twice weekly. Spirit’s flights to Tampa and Fort Myers will depart daily.

“More flights, more destinations, more low-cost options – it all adds up to tremendous value for the more than 9 million people who fly out of the Indianapolis International Airport each year,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “Our airline partners like Allegiant and Spirit are investing in Indy, adding new nonstop destinations and giving travelers more options to existing travel markets.”



Allegiant will also launch another flight from Indy to Florida later this month, when a new route to West Palm Beach debuts. The new West Palm Beach flight will bring the number of Allegiant flights from Indy to 15. Spirit is the newest airline to fly from Indianapolis and they’ve added five nonstop flights since March.