Indianapolis International Airport holds job fair, hoping to fill several positions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There will be a job fair at the Indianapolis International Airport from 10 a.m- 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) is calling all Hoosiers who are without a job and are looking for work right away.

Applicants are asked to arrive in the South Ticketing Hall.

IAA is looking to fill dozens of positions in many areas like food and beverage, retail, warehousing, rental car service, auto mechanical work, maintenance, information technology, parking, procurement, public safety and guest services.

There will be on-site interviews and immediate hiring for some positions.

“Companies across the country are facing staff shortages, and we’re seeing that trend play out here in Indy as well,” said IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “The good news is we’re hiring, our concessionaries and rental car partners are hiring, and there’s opportunity here for good people to do good work and build rewarding careers.”

Applicants are encouraged to bring a résumé and be ready to discuss skills, job experience and capabilities.

IndyGo will provide a limited number of day passes to get to and from the airport.

There will be validated parking in the terminal garage and face masks are required per federal mandate.

For more information on the job fair, click here.