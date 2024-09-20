Indianapolis Jazz Fest in full swing with local pianist Steve Allee set to perform

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Jazz Fest is underway with performances lighting up venues across the city. The festival, which kicked off earlier this week, will culminate with a grand finale at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park September 28.

Among the notable performers is Steve Allee, one of Indianapolis’ most renowned pianists and composers. Allee, who has long been a fixture in the local jazz scene, spoke with me about his upcoming performance.

Allee expressed excitement and a touch of nervousness about sharing the stage with legendary artists like Chaka Khan, Marcus Miller, and Michael Franks.

“I get a little bit nervous, actually,” Allee admitted with a smile. “But we prepare ourselves so that we’re ready to go. We’re proud to represent the city with our local band, and it’s going to be exciting.”

This year’s festival has already featured notable performances, including a set from Candice Springs. On Friday, Lakesha Benjamin was scheduled to take the stage at the Jazz Kitchen, followed by the highly anticipated “Naptown Sound” event on Saturday. The showcase will feature seven local bands and more than 50 musicians.

“It’s a chance to hear the best of the local bands in one evening,” Allee said.

Next week, the festival will continue with a tribute to jazz trombonist JJ Johnson, a hometown hero, on Wednesday. Steve Turre and the Indianapolis Jazz Collective will lead the tribute.

The festival will conclude with the highly anticipated grand finale at the TCU Amphitheater.

Before that, Allee and his band, the Magic Hour Band, are revisiting a project titled Magic Hour and will perform their track “Shake It” for attendees.

Before that, Allee and his band, the Magic Hour Band, are revisiting a project titled Magic Hour and will perform their track "Shake It" for attendees.