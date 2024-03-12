Indianapolis leaders participate in social justice panel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Judith Thomas, the Indianapolis deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement, and Kendale Adams, deputy chief of the Indianapolis police department, on Monday night attended a social justice panel.

Organizers had it at the Living Water Fellowship Church off 46th Street and Binford Boulevard. They say the goal was to get resources to the community and help reduce gun violence.

Deandra Dycus is executive director of the victim advocacy group Purpose 4 My Pain. She said of the event, “They shared excellent resources, excellent information, and to have people come up to me afterward and say, ‘Thank you, I didn’t know that. I never heard of that,’ that just warmed my heart. As the deputy chief kept saying, ‘knowledge is power,’ and we need to make sure that we’re equipping our community with that knowledge.”

Organizers say going forward they hope to find more mentors to keep guns and violence off the streets of Indianapolis.

