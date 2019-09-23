Indianapolis mayoral candidates respond after 9 injured in 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three shootings, nine people injured, one night.

“Last night was one of these unpredictable disagreements between a group of individuals that unfortunately turned tragic,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Sunday.

Hogsett, a Democrat, faces State Sen. Jim Merritt, a Republican in

says he thinks the violence is out of control and that not only are Indianapolis residents concerned about safety but so are visitors.

“Am I taking my life in my hands walking out of the Lucas Oil Stadium to go to dinner after the game,” says Merritt.

Hogsett says the answer to cutting down on violence, more community involvement, “too often IMPD responds. Community groups, neighborhood organizations, faith based groups they help us reduce the violence before it happens.”

Merritt says he would reinstate the position of public safety director, a position that Hogsett dissolved, relying instead on the IMPD chief and IFD chief who have over 60 years of combined experience.

“His little experiment has failed. Mayor Joe Hogsett has failed. The city Indianapolis is not safe,” Merritt said.

“In spite of what happened last night, downtown remains probably one of the safest places in all the city of Indianapolis,” Hogsett said.

This is the third time in the last two years that this specific corner has been the scene of a shooting one of them happening just earlier this year. Not all of the victims that were shot in Saturday’s incident were intended targets.

“We have to have a better system at IMPD because we have got great officers, we just need to allow them to do their job and allow them to have a voice,” says Merritt.

IMPD says they are still looking for a suspect. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying this “person of interest.” At the time of the shooting he was wearing dark color sweatshirt with light stripes on sleeve and dark jeans.

IMPD is searching for a “person of interest” after six people were injured in a shooting downtown Saturday night. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.