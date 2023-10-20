Tune in Monday for the first Indianapolis Mayoral Debate on WISH-TV!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we inch closer to election day, WISH-TV is hosting Democratic incumbent Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve.

WISH-TV will host the first live, televised debate of the 2023 election featuring Democrat Joe Hogsett and Republican Jefferson Shreve.

The debate will air live Monday October 23 at 6pm on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.

It will be the first one-hour televised debate in an Indianapolis mayoral campaign in nearly 20 years.

Hogsett is seeking a third term as mayor of Indianapolis. Shreve, a businessman who has previously served on the City-County Council, won the Republican primary in May.

Members of News 8’s award-winning news team will serve as moderators, including Phil Sanchez, main evening anchor and host of “All INdiana Politics,” and Katiera Winfrey, Indianapolis’ only full-time Multicultural television reporter as well as questions from I-Team 8 Senior Investigative reporter Richard Essex and the community.

The debate will include a wide variety of topics that impact Indianapolis with no questions off-limits.

News 8 is still looking for your questions to ask during the debate.

Email us your questions for the debate to AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.