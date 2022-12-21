Local

Indianapolis Moms: Christmas lights

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most popular activities people love during the holidays is driving around looking at Christmas lights. Indianapolis Moms contributor, Katy Gentry McCord, joined News 8 Wednesday morning to talk about local places around Indianapolis to look at lights this year!

McCord suggested visiting the following locations to view holiday lights:

  • Powers Christmas Lights
  • Log Run Lights
  • Lights On Greenspire
  • Bel Moore Circle

For more details and information, please watch the video above!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Perry Township teacher shines a light on students with special needs

Golden Apple /

Power Swabs offers holiday special, get whiter teeth in just five minutes per day

Life.Style.Live! /

What to keep in your emergency car kit for severe winter weather

Local /

US sending Patriots to Ukraine under $1.85B aid package

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.