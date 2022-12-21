Indianapolis Moms: Christmas lights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most popular activities people love during the holidays is driving around looking at Christmas lights. Indianapolis Moms contributor, Katy Gentry McCord, joined News 8 Wednesday morning to talk about local places around Indianapolis to look at lights this year!
McCord suggested visiting the following locations to view holiday lights:
- Powers Christmas Lights
- Log Run Lights
- Lights On Greenspire
- Bel Moore Circle
For more details and information, please watch the video above!