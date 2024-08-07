Indianapolis Moms: Dealing with after-school restraint collapse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As summer fun gives way to school days, many families are facing some frustrating conflicts as the day comes to an end.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Kait Baumgartner joined Daybreak to discuss the phenomenon known as “after-school restraint collapse,” which can affect both parents and children.

“They are just an emotional wreck. So, that emotional release is what we refer to as the after-school restraint collapse. It’s like they’re in their safe place … you’re safe home and they can just let it go,” she said.

Parents can often pop their children’s protective bubble by saying the wrong things. Baumgartner shares tips that can help parents deal with when in those situations.

Avoid questions right away: It is best to give your child time to decompress when they get home and not to overwhelm them with questions.

It is best to give your child time to decompress when they get home and not to overwhelm them with questions. Give them snacks with protein and nutrients: Your child might be in full-blown “hangry” mode when they get out of school. Try offering fresh fruits, veggies, smoothies, yogurt parfaits, and trail mix to help satisfy their hunger.

Your child might be in full-blown “hangry” mode when they get out of school. Try offering fresh fruits, veggies, smoothies, yogurt parfaits, and trail mix to help satisfy their hunger. Get Outside: Being outside can change their mood

Baumgartner also recommended that parents take some time before bed to talk about the day with their children.

“Give them time to open up to you too. Then ask those questions. How was your day? You know, what are you thinking about for tomorrow? And I think it gets them set up for the next day too, gets them started on the right foot.,” she said.

