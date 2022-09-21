News

Indianapolis Moms: Managing the ‘all or nothing’ mentality

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays will be here before you know it and with them often comes seasonal stress.

“The ‘all or nothing’ mentality is where you’re looking at things as…perfect or disaster and you don’t give yourself any grace in the in between,” certified stress management coach Andree Bookmyer said.

Bookmyer visited Daybreak on Wednesday to breakdown the best ways to reframe stress in your your day-to-day.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

What to know about the new Windows 11 update

National /

Embattled Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury

Sports /

Indy man indicted for having machine gun conversion devices as a convicted felon

Crime Watch 8 /

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.