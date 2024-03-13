Indianapolis Moms: St. Patrick’s Day events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday and central Indiana has several events scheduled for the holiday.

Daybreak’s best Irish friend, Gráinne McConnell, from Indianapolis Moms stopped by to share some local St. Patrick’s Day events around the city that are perfect for the family to enjoy.

Below is a list of recommendations McConnell put together:

42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade presented by the Hoosier Lottery : The Parade will begin directly after the Wee Irish Mile at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. The parade will feature Irish dancers, pipe and drum bands, Irish floats, and various local organizations and schools.

: The Parade will begin directly after the Wee Irish Mile at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. The parade will feature Irish dancers, pipe and drum bands, Irish floats, and various local organizations and schools. Shamrock Drop : On Saturday, Grand Junction Plaza in Westfield will be hosting a Shamrock Drop from noon to 2 p.m. Purchase shamrocks in the hope of landing in the pot of gold! Festivities at Grand Junction Plaza also include live Irish music and carnival games.

: On Saturday, Grand Junction Plaza in Westfield will be hosting a Shamrock Drop from noon to 2 p.m. Purchase shamrocks in the hope of landing in the pot of gold! Festivities at Grand Junction Plaza also include live Irish music and carnival games. Wee Irish Mile: On Friday, the organizers of the parade, the Athletic Club Foundation are hosting the Wee Irish Mile. Registration is required and is $20 per person for this mile-long run or walk along the parade route. The Wee Irish Mile will begin at 11.15 a.m. at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Streets and will end at North and Meridian Streets. The Wee Irish Mile is open for all ages and participants are encouraged to dress in green or Irish-themed clothing.

