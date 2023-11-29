Indianapolis Moms: The power of a genuine apology

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Making mistakes is a part of being human, but knowing that also means it’s extremely important to give a genuine apology.

Andree Bookmyer, contributor for Indianapolis Moms, joined Daybreak to speak on how important a genuine apology can mend fences, especially with the holiday season upon us.

“Ideally, when we make an apology, being in person so we can have good eye contact and active listening. But if someone is genuinely sorry, it’s gonna go a lot further than a half-hearted apology,” Bookmyer said.

Bookmyer added, “I think we realize that possessions and material things aren’t as important as the relationships in our lives. And so the quality of our life does embody who’s in our circle.”

To learn more, watch the full interview above.