Indianapolis Moms: The power of unplugging

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While technology is a great way to connect with the world, unplugging from our phones can be just as helpful.

“Unplugging is something that is foreign to us and we need to practice it more because it can reduce stress. It can improve our sleep, which that is important,” Andee Bookmyer, Indianapolis Moms contributor, said

Bookmyer visited Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight the best ways to unplug from technology.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.